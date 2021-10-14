Kape Pilipino Cupping Kit. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- In celebration of Philippine Coffee Month, the Philippine Coffee Board Inc. (PCBI) invites coffee lovers to sample coffee from all over the Philippines through its Kape Pilipino Cupping Club.

Philippine coffee is mostly known for the Barako coming out of Batangas, or the single-origin Arabica coming out of Benguet and select parts of Mindanao.

However, there are emerging coffee regions that deserve attention. Robusta from Quirino, Antique, and Ilocos Sur and Nueva Vizcaya coffee growers, as well as specialty coffee grade Arabica from Bukidnon and South Cotabato are just some of the coffee beans that the PCBI are promoting.

Traditional coffee producing regions like Sagada, Tuba, and Benguet have their share of the spotlight. Beans from coffee producers who have leveled up their farming, harvesting, and processing because of PCBI led initiatives are also on the sampling list.

To join the cupping club, interested parties must join at least one PCBI “Basics of Coffee Sensory” cupping session. A cupping kit with samples from past cupping sessions, cupping glasses and spoons, coffee guides, a gallon of water, and a flavor wheel are included in the kit.

Cupping session. Jeeves de Veyra

The sessions are conducted via Zoom by PCBI resource speakers and will introduce participants to various aspects of the coffee industry including growing, sorting, and processing, and roasting.

The highlight of the session is the actual cupping where participants are guided through the professional way of tasting and appreciating coffee – from brewing with recommended recipes, description of fragrance and aroma, to sipping coffee as it cools to taste what subtle flavors can come out. It’s a great way to dive deeper for those who want a deeper appreciation for coffee.

There is a specific way of preparing coffee for cupping, letting it form a top crust. Jeeves de Veyra

All cupping session attendees are automatically inducted into the Kape Pilipino Cupping Club. Perks include invitations to future PCBI sessions, free samples, and slots to buy exclusive microlots from producers from around the country.

The next PCBI cupping session will be held on October 23, 8:30-11:30 a.m. The initial session and the cupping kit cost P3,500. To register and for more information, please visit here.