Sky, AirConsole bring Halloween-themed games for kids

MANILA - Kids may not be able to go trick-or-treating outside for this year’s Halloween due to the pandemic, but they can still have a fun celebration at home by playing popular Halloween-themed games.

Following Sky and AirConsole’s partnership early this year, kids will get to enjoy more than 160 multiplayer games including a selection of spooky, quirky, and fantasy-filled adventures.

Among the games that will be available is the digital board game “Mega Monster” Party, where each member of the family can play a different monstrous character.

Also available is “Zombie Attack” where all players have to work as a team and plot their next move to survive in a zombie-infested world.

Parents could take part in the Halloween celebrations with their children via “BFF or Die” or “Space Vikings.”

As a special treat to existing SKY Fiber subscribers, access to these Halloween-themed games brought by AirConsole Hero comes free for six months.

Sky and ABS-CBN are part of the Lopez Group of Companies.