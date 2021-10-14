Pinoy family witnesses northern lights outside their home in Canada on Thanksgiving Day. Photo from Mae Anne Luengo

ALBERTA, CANADA— "Truly magical."

This was how Mae Anne Luengo described the experience after witnessing the Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, outside their home in Canada last Oct. 11.

While the spectacular phenomenon could be in the bucket lists of many people, it could pose some difficulties as they need to plan ahead and even travel just to see the bright, dancing lights.

For Luengo and her family, however, the spectacular night sky is almost a common sighting during winter in their area in High Level, Alberta and Thanksgiving Day was even made more special when they saw this after dinnertime.

"The experience of seeing the Northern Lights was truly magical! I saw the Northern Lights for the first time, three years ago when I first came to Canada," she shared.

"My husband and I were standing in the middle of the road in cold weather of -18 degrees Celsius. We didn't mind the cold weather because we were amazed by the glorious dancing colors in the night sky. [It] is a spectacular experience," she added.

She said it was like living her dream because after their wedding, she planned going to Iceland to catch the elusive northern lights.

Even though they have seen it many times, she said it still never failed to amaze them.

Luengo added that they had different experiences on September last year and October this year. They heard sounds from the skies this time, she pointed out.

"It was a transformational, spectacular, dreamy experience as we witnessed the swirling rivers of greenish-blue-violet glow, shimmering pink-yellowish curtains, white coil rays flowing overhead dancing in the sky, and with a faint rustling or popping sound from it," she explained.

"We only have a video of it because we were mesmerized with the majestic view," she added.

She and her husband are originally from Kidapawan City and Davao City respectively. She works in a Pharmaceutical Industry in Canada for three years now.

— Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News

