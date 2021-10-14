MAYNILA — Sa pagdiriwang ng World Sight Day ngayong Huwebes, paalala ng isang nutritionist-dietitian na magkaroon ng proper diet para mapanatiling malusog ang paningin.

"Part of course ang proper diet na included ang vitamin A-rich foods sa choices nila," ani John Eric Sulit, nutritionist-dietitian sa University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital.

“Mga vitamin A-rich foods ang good for eyesight including ung mga rich sa carotenoids na phytochemicals. Example ay liver, egg yolk, oily fishes, and ‘yung mataas sa carotenoids which is ‘yung mga yellow and orange foods like carrots, kalabasa, sweet potato, ripe papaya, ripe mango among others,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon sa The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), ang tema ngayong taon ng komemorasyon ay #LoveYourEyes.

“Almost everyone on the planet will experience an eye health issue in their lifetime, yet more than a billion people worldwide do not have access to eye care services,” ani Peter Holland, CEO ng IAPB.

“This World Sight Day, October 14th, we are calling on everyone who is able, to book a sight test, an exam, or a screening to check on the wellbeing of their eyes. We are asking people to pledge their tests as part of our Everyone Counts initiative.”

May ilang mga tips naman ang Philippine Academy of Ophthalmology para manatiling malusog ang paningin tulad ng pananatiling fit kasabay ng pagkain ng masusustansyang pagkain at pag-iwas sa mga bisyo tulad ng pag-inom ng alcoholic drinks at paninigarilyo.

Paalala rin ng organisasyon na tingnan kung may kasaysayan ang pamilya sa eye problems at kumonsulta sa mga eksperto hinggil sa inyong eye heatlh.

Dagdag din nila na proteksyunan ang inyong mga mata sa sunlight exposure at UV rays.

