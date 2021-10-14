8 chefs in PH to join this year's 'Gout de France' celebration

Marc Aubry from Brasserie Sagana. Handout

MANILA – Since 2015, French embassies all over the world have been organizing the culinary campaign Gout de France with the aim of promoting French cuisine.

After skipping a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goût de France is set to return to the Philippines this week, with the expected participation of eight chefs in Metro Manila.

They are Marc Aubry from Brasserie Sagana, Sau del Rosario from Cafe Fleur, Alain Raye from Dr. Wine Manila, Janus Florencio from Mireio, Miko Calo from Metronome, Robert Lilja from Pardon My French, and Patrice Freuslon from Society Lounge.

Robert Lilja from Pardon My French. Handout

These chefs will be offering a specially-curated traditional French menu in their respective restaurants from October 14 to 22.

French chef Didier Derouet. Handout

French chef Didier Derouet, who was previously based in Baguio City, will also be offering a special menu on October 21 as part of the virtual Les Jeudis culturels or cultural Thursdays.

Moreover, this year’s Gout de France will also feature several side-activities, including a webinar on the future of the food and beverage industry in the Philippines. Titled “Behind the Cuisines,” the two-day webinar will be held on October 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This will be followed by a live cooking segment dubbed “A Fusion of French and Filipino Flavors” to be hosted by Erwan Heussaff on October 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to be streamed live on the Facebook page of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines.

The organizers of this culinary campaign are hoping Gout de France could also help restaurants bounce back given that they were among the sectors most affected by COVID-19.