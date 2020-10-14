Virtual party aims to recreate social scene on safer platform

MANILA – If there’s anything this pandemic has made a lot of people realize, it is the importance of taking care of one’s mental, emotional and physical health.

While the community quarantine rules have restricted social gatherings, many have adapted to the demands of the crisis and have looked for ways to experience the social scene in the new normal.

One way of doing this is by having virtual parties.

That is exactly what startup founder Trisha Garcia had in mind when she organized Kembots with Benefits, an online event slated to happen on October 24.

“I encountered a traumatizing health scare. I had a close friend who was in the ICU for almost a month and that worried me in several ways. I was out and about running errands the week before I heard about his health condition. And even when we didn’t personally see each other, the moment he caught the virus, I, too, thought I had it. His situation affected me negatively,” she said.

“I self-quarantined for two weeks after feeling all kinds of symptoms, but two swab tests denied how I felt. Apparently, it was all in my head. Stress and anxiety can definitely turn into physical pain. I was reminded how important it is to have a good mental health condition. Life is short. We need to keep creating things that are purposeful. Kembots With Benefits was born because of what I went through,” she added.

According to Garcia, she reached out to her friends to turn Kembots with Benefits into reality. It will be a virtual event where young adults aged 21 to 35 will get to re-experience the social scene on a safer platform.

“There’s going to be a lot of socializing, good music from incredible DJs, a fun dance instructor, and other perks. The best part is that a portion of the proceeds will be used for care packages for selected public hospitals,” she said.

Garcia believes an event like this is definitely warranted.

“Sometimes you just need to let loose and be with your friends. We’d like to thank our partners, mostly Heineken Philippines, for believing in our project,” she said.

Partnering with Garcia in the project are social media agency Imaginarium Creatives and marketing agency Jao Studios.

Tickets to the virtual party only at P350 and are available here.