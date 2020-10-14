Relive Your Passion PH puts spotlight on queer narratives in script reading sessions

MANILA – A group of artists has decided to put the spotlight to five queer narratives in an attempt to shed light on the undercurrents of what being queer is in 2020.

As its way to support the queer community, Relive Your Passion PH (RYP) will be presenting “Saplot, Salot: Queer Frequencies” this month of October.

The script reading sessions will be streamed on RYP’s official Facebook page every Saturday at 7 p.m.

Last October 3 and 10, RYP already held the script reading for “Valedictorian” by Maynard Manansala and “P*ta Kang Hayop Ka” by Riley Palanca, respectively.

For the remaining Saturdays of the month, the following will be RYP’s lineup: “Pamamanhikan” by Bernadette Neri on October 17, “Ang Unang Regla ni John” by Em Mendez on October 24; and “Brujas” b Carlo Pacolor Garcia on October 31.

RYP started as a reunion of a group of theater friends who went on separate ways a decade ago. Now a group of artists and theater practitioners, RYP is committed in giving access to the wealth of Filipino plays and talent.