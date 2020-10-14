Fil-Am armless pilot Jessica Cox stars in 'Dreamers' documentary

Known as the world’s first armless pilot, Filipino-American motivational speaker Jessica Cox is one of the stars in the new documentary “Dreamers.”

Cox’s success story is told alongside other visionaries like billionaire businessman-philanthropist Richard Branson as well as other people who became extraordinary by following their dreams and believing in their ideas.

“I was working with one of the producers and he asked me, in addition to what we were working on, he asked if I wanted to be part of ‘Dreamers’ and I was very happy to be a part of it and to also represent my Filipino culture because you'll see a little clip in there of me doing tinikling, which I've practiced growing up. And so I was very fortunate to be able to include different aspects of my life to help inspire other people to dream big and to never let anything stand in their way,” Cox said.

The film also showed her Samar-born Filipino mother Inez Cox, who passed away in 2016.

“My mom was just a tremendous person in my life and she from the very beginning told me that you can do anything. She first of all stopped working as a nurse during the early years of our childhood, and then she started back working as a nurse and continued to work on for 30-something years,” she said.

Starting at a young age, Cox said her mother molded her to be strong.

“There were times growing up that I had hurtful comments that were said or insinuated or people thought. One of the things I had to learn how to do is sometimes people come from a very limited perspective. And I can't take that personally. I can live my life and be the best that I can be, but I can't always control the way that people respond to me, and that's a truth for anyone,” she said.

“Our job is to be the best version of yourself. And if there are people out there who can't be positive or have a negative stigma or something, it's not always in our responsibility to change that. But what we can do is be the best person that we can be and accept that the world is not always going to be accepting,” she added.

The documentary also features her husband, Patrick Chamberlain, her former taekwondo instructor whom she married in 2011.

The movie not just shows the accomplishments of people but more importantly, Cox said, it hopes to inspire viewers on what they themselves can accomplish.

