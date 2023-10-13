MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ACCESS TRAVEL CELEBRATES 12 YEARS

Handout

As it celebrates its 12th year, Access Travel continues to offer luxury expeditions and bespoke experiences across all 7 continents.

The company owned by Angely Dub has brought Filipino adventurers to must-see destinations and hidden gems in places like Iceland, Finland, South America, Bhutan, Tanzania, Central Asia, and Mongolia.

It also boasts of a celebrity clientele including Julia Barretto, Jodi Sta. Maria, Dimples Romana, Toni Gonzaga, Dingdong Dantes, and Nadine Lustre, among others.

To mark its newest milestone, Access Travel recently unveiled its revamped e-commerce platform. Travel with Access offers a one-stop solution for adventurers to plan and pay for their dream journeys online, with end-to-end services and 24/7 customer experience.

NEXT-GEN FORD RANGER HITS 15,000TH SALES MILESTONE

Handout

The Next-Generation Ford Ranger has reached its 15,000th customer milestone, only 14 months after it was launched in the country alongside the Next-Generation Ford Everest.

It also remained Ford Philippines' top-selling vehicle for the first 9 months of the year, with sales growing by 22% from a year ago.

The Next-Gen Ranger commands visible presence on the road with a defined new grille, rear box side steps, wider track and wheelbase, embossed tailgate and LED taillamps, and C-clamp LED headlamps.

Other features include the 8” digital instrument cluster, 10” or 12” portrait touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and SYNC 4A with Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto capability, to name a few.

Ford Philippines is extending its Truck Month deals until October 31, offering customers an array of cash discounts, all-in downpayment deals, and low monthly payment fees across the Ranger line-up.

NUTRIASIA TREATS EMPLOYEES TO JAPAN

Handout

NutriAsia recently treated its employees on a 3-day trip to Tokyo, Japan.

The food company said all employees, regardless of role or rank, received 5-star accommodation and experience to coincide with its Foundation Day.

It added that the Japan trip is the third year that the company has treated its employees to a vacation abroad, after visits to Hong Kong and Singapore.

NutriAsia celebrates 32 years of offering brands of Filipino cooking and dipping staples such as Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Papa, Mang Tomas, Jufran, Golden Fiesta, and Locally.

PICKLEMALL BY AYALA MALLS

Handout

Looking for a new activity after shopping? Ayala Malls is introducing a new lifestyle concept called PickleMall.

It promotes Pickleball, a sport that has been making waves across the globe. A launch event was recently held at Greenbelt Fashion Walk in Makati, followed by a series of Pickleball clinics on Saturdays.

Market! Market! in Taguig has the first permanent PickleMall location, with more courts to be put up in One Ayala, Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Vermosa, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay.