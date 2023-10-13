MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS UNVEILS ADIZERO PRIME X 2 STRUNG

Handout

Adidas recently unveiled the Adizero Prime X 2 Strung, the latest addition to its Adizero franchise.

It boasts of a stack height of 50mm and a double carbon-infused plate system. The re-engineered midsole also features three layers of Lightstrike Pro foam, more than in any other adidas running shoe.

Although not made for elite racing, the Adizero Prime X 2 Strung is permitted for ambitious runners aiming to smash their personal best.

It is priced at P16,000 and is available on the Adidas app and website, as well as the brand's stores and selected retailers.

EVER BILENA'S SERUM-INFUSED TINTED LIP BALM

Handout

Ever Bilena recently launched its Serum-Infused Tinted Lip Balm, which promises to soothe and hydrate lips while giving a pop of color.

It is formulated with vitamin E, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, and comes in four shades: Latte, Bloom, Toast of New York, and Naked.

Priced at P245, the Serum-Infused Tinted Lip Balm is available in Ever Bilena's official Lazada and Shopee stores, Watsons branches nationwide, and all leading department stores.

GENTLE MONSTER COMING TO PH

Handout

Eyewear brand Gentle Monster is set to make its grand debut at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on October 17.

The new store will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Founded in 2011, the brand is known for its daring projects and sophisticated product offerings.

IKEA EXPANDS PARCEL DELIVERY SERVICE

IKEA has expanded its parcel delivery service to all areas of the Philippines.

By visiting IKEA.ph, shoppers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao can shop home furnishing accessories and small to medium-sized items for up to a weight of 30 kg and a maximum length of 1.8 meters.

Parcel deliver rates start at P170 for Metro Manila; P200 for Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, and Quezon; P400 for Pangasinan, Baguio, La Union, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Mt. Province, Batanes, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Cagayan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay; and P560 for Visayas and Mindanao.

IKEA is also offering 50% off on truck delivery fees starting at P600 for all orders in Luzon until November 5. Click and collect, online planning services, assembly services, and installment payment plans via major credit cards are also offered in select areas.

LOVE, BONITO CO-FOUNDER, CEO IN BOF 50

The leaders of clothing brand Love, Bonito have been included in a live index of individuals shaping the global fashion industry.

The brand's co-founder Rachel Lim and CEO Dione Song are part of this year's BoF 500, which is created by the Business of Fashion. It also includes the likes of Pharrell Williams, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway, and BTS, among others.

To date, Love, Bonito has 21 stores across Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, and ships to 20 countries worldwide. The brand opened pop-up stores in the Philippines last year.

MOCASA PROMOS WITH SM MALLS ONLINE APP, METROMART

Virtual credit wallet Mocasa has deals for users who will shop at SM Malls Online App and Metromart during the "Ber" months.

Those who sign up with Mocasa and use the referral code SMONL will receive a P200 e-voucher from SM. Users need to register either for the pay later or quick loan option, and wait for their application to be approved. This promo runs until December 25.

First-time MetroMart customers, on the other hand, can get P300 off for a minimum purchase of P3,000 when they use the code MOCASANEW and pay with their Mocasa virtual Mastercard. This offer is valid for one-time use until December 31.



PLUXEE'S HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN

Sodexo's new brand Pluxee has launched its holiday campaign to make it easier for corporate clients to upgrade their rewards and recognition efforts.

Under "Magical ConneXions," new clients can enjoy up to 75% off on service fees, rebates on total orders, waived portal fees worth P30,000, and free API integration if required.

Additional discounts are also available with Christmas products such as vouchers for ham, baskets, and cakes. Existing clients can also enjoy all these, plus flexible pay later terms.

Until December 31, consumers and small businesses ordering as low as P4,500 from Pluxe's e-commerce store, GC Regalo, can get free digital gift certificates of Purefoods Ham.

SAMSUNG TV BUNDLES

Samsung is offering discounts on home entertainment bundles this month as it welcomes the holiday season in the Philippines.

Customers can get bundles such as the 65-inch QLED 4K Q60C Smart TV and the T420 Soundbar with a discount of up to P29,999; the 50-inch QLED 4K Q60C Smart TV with the C400 Soundbar with savings of up to P17,499; or the 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K CU8100 Smart TV with the T420 Soundbar with a discount of up to P18,999.

Samsung is also giving away freebies for purchase of select products. The promo is available until October 31 at authorized Samsung dealers. More bundles are available in-store and in online platforms such as Samsung.com, Lazada, and Shopee. All bundles come with a one-year Premium Access to Disney+ worth P2,950.

SMEG CELEBRATES 16 YEARS IN PH

Handout

Italian brand SMEG recently celebrated its 16th year in the Philippines at the Ayala Museum.

In an event aptly named "A Garden of Kitchen Delights by SMEG," appliances were showcased as functional pieces of art.

Aside from an indoor garden installation, guests were also treated to an exclusive preview of Juan Luna's long-lost artwork, "“Hymen, oh Hyménée."

For the past 16 years, SMEG has partnered with premier developers in the country. This resulted in close to 50 buildings and 10,000 condominiums all having SMEG kitchens.

UNIQLO MANILA FLAGSHIP STORE TURNS 5

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its flagship store in the Philippines.

Launched in 2018 at Glorietta 5 in Makati, it is Uniqlo's biggest flagship store in Southeast Asia.

For the fifth anniversary celebration of the Uniqlo Manila flagship store, customers can expect flagship-exclusive, limited-offer deals on popular LifeWear pieces.

They can also get freebies for a single receipt purchase worth P3,500 or more: a limited edition Uniqlo thermal mug (October 13 to 15) or a limited edition Uniqlo laptop bag (October 20 to 22).

Uniqlo is also bringing its repair studio to the Philippines, where customers can have their damaged items patched or sewn up. Those who avail of Re.Uniqlo's services from October 13 to 31 can get an upcycled denim pouch made in partnership with Project Pearls' Grow PH.

Last but not the least is a refreshed lineup of the UTme! custom service. The new collaboration features designs from local artists such as Gianne Encarnacion and Ross Du of Metro Manila, Johanna Velasco and Myka Arnado of Cebu, and Kajo Baldisimo of Davao.

Muralist Glendford Lumbao also joins in the celebration with a special artwork displayed at the new experience areas on the second floor of the Uniqlo Manila flagship Store.