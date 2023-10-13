Handout

MANILA -- The internationally acclaimed new production of "Miss Saigon" is coming to Manila next year.

Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil & Schönberg's "Miss Saigon," which opened in London in 2014, will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque starting March 2024.

The announcement was made on Friday by organizers GMG Productions in association with GWB Entertainment.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be bringing my spectacular new production of 'Miss Saigon' to Manila. Without a doubt, it is the best production of 'Saigon' I have ever produced, with one of the most brilliant casts that have ever performed the show around the world. I can't envisage another show of this scale being done in Manila for the foreseeable future," Mackintosh said in a statement.

GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal, on the other hand, noted how Filipinos have a "deep connection" with the musical "because it has been the stage where countless Filipino artists have had their moment to shine."

"The production has given talents like Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones, Joanna Ampil, Rachelle Ann Go, and countless others a platform to showcase their extraordinary skills and passion, and we’re excited to welcome a new company of world-class performers to share the new staging of this phenomenal production," he said.

GWB Entertainment director Torben Brookman, for his part, said audiences in Manila "are in for an absolute treat with the best production of this incredible show that I've ever seen."

The new production of "Miss Saigon" is directed by Laurence Connor, with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt.

It has just completed its run at Sydney Opera House in Australia, and will have limited seasons in Melbourne and Adelaide before landing in Manila next year.

The Tony and Olivier award-winning musical first premiered in London's West End in 1989 and has been staged in 32 countries.



It follows a young Vietnamese woman named Kim as she navigates the chaos of Saigon during the Vietnam War.

Tickets to the upcoming shows in Manila will be available starting November 6 via TicketWorld.

Theater fans may also get first access with sponsor UnionBank or through the GMG Miss Saigon waitlist, with the pre-sale period running from October 23 to November 3.