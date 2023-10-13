MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

LAZADA 10.10 TIPID FEST

E-commerce platform Lazada is helping shoppers gear up for the season of giving with its 10.10 Tipid Fest until October 14.

On the Lazada app, users can get discounts across various categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty, and home essentials.

There are also limited-time offers via flash sales, free shipping at no minimum spend, and up to P1,000 cashback on purchases.

MAD TALKS FORUM ON MENTAL HEALTH

Handout

Nonprofit group I Am MAD (Making A Difference) Volunteers Inc. is once again holding a forum highlighting mental health and the importance of volunteerism in boosting overall wellness.

The "MAD Talks Padayon" forum will be held on October 14 at the Jose Rizal University Centennial Auditorium, Mandaluyong City in line with the celebration of World Mental Health Month.

Speakers include multi-awarded Global Youth Ambassador and ASEAN Youth Advocates Network founder Mirus Ponon, advocate for children with autism and senior creative designer Lyman Hansel Gerona, lead convenor of BIDA para sa Dumagat passion project Mayo Ceazar Mendoza, and mental health advocate Ymari Kristia Pascua.

Attendees can also look forward to musical performances and entertainment courtesy of JRU’s Teatro Rizal.

More details are available on I Am MAD's social media pages.

PPO'S 'ITALIAN NIGHT' CONCERT

Cellist Wen-Sinn Yang is the featured soloist for the second concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) this concert season under the baton of Maestro Grzegorz Nowak at 7:30 p.m. on October 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

For the second concert dubbed "Italian Night," the Swiss-born cellist will perform Antonin Dvořák's "Cello Concerto, op.104, B minor." The concert's program also includes "Sarung Banggi: A Symphonic Serenade" by Potenciano Gregorio Sr. (arr. Angel Peña), and Felix Mendelssohn's "Symphony No. 4, op.90, A major ("Italian")."

Tickets range from P800 to P3,000, with more details on the Cultural Center of the Philippines' website and social media accounts.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA'S OCTOBER EVENTS

Shangri-La Plaza has a lineup of events that celebrate local businesses and artists, broaden knowledge and perspectives, and bring in more delight and thrill.

National Bookstore is inviting the public to get a copy of "The Hurricane Wars," the first in an upcoming trilogy by speculative fiction writer Thea Guanzon, which will be launched on October 14 at Level 1, Main Wing.

Shoppers can enjoy a cozy weekend date at The Marketplace's Wine Fair until October 15 at the Grand Atrium and indulge in some of the finest wines from countries like France and Chile.

They can also have some family fun at the Alter Ego: Big Board

Game Day from October 13 to 15 at the East Atrium and enjoy popular board games.

On top of these, the mall is continuing its appreciation of world cinema with the 22nd edition of the Película>Pelikula Spanish Film Festival at the Red Carpet Cinemas until October 15, which include cinematicmasterpieces by acclaimed auteur Carlos Saura.

More details are available on Shangri-La Plaza's social media pages.

UNIQLO MANILA FLAGSHIP STORE 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is celebrating the 5th anniversary of its flagship store in the Philippines.

The Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store, located at Glorietta 5 in Makati, was introduced in 2018 as the brand's biggest flagship store in Southeast Asia.

From October 13 to 26, customers can expect flagship-exclusive, limited-offer deals on LifeWear pieces, as well as Uniqlo novelty items with a single receipt purchase worth P3,500 or more.