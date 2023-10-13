Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Philippine adaptation of the award-winning Off-Broadway show "The Last Five Years" is being staged in Makati on all weekends of October.

It stars the recently married Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon, adding a touch of real-life magic.

"I think what makes it interesting for us both is because our relationship began at work also... Of course there are challenges, but in a way it's not so difficult to be working together because we've always found ways to align," Pangilinan said.

