Culture shorts: PH's first podcast festival and more

MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CCP NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing the best of British theater until May 2024 in partnership with Ayala Malls Cinemas.

The first season of CCP National Theatre Live kicked off with the screening of "Life of Pi" at Greenbelt 3 Cinema. Puppet Theater Manila brought their puppets, Clara the Carabao and Puraw the Aspin Dog, for the pre-program show.

Due to public demand, "Life of Pi" will have a rerun on December 19, with a back-to-back screening of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," another featured filmed production under the new CCP program.

Other productions to watch out for include "The Seagull," "Much Ado About Nothing," "The Crucible," "Frankenstein," "Othello," "King Lear," and "Hamlet," all filmed live in high definition.

NTL films their plays in front of live theater audiences but optimized for the big screen and made accessible to theater fans across the globe.

Regular ticket price is at P250 while the special ticket price for students is at P150, and are available via Sureseats. More details are available on CCP's social media accounts.



HEART EVANGELISTA VISITS CASA FORNASETTI

Handout

Opulence Design Concept has collaborated with the Italian luxury design house Fornasetti and style icon Heart Evangelista.

At the heart of the alliance was Evangelista's visit to Casa Fornasetti in Milan, as seen in a teaser video posted on the actress' Instagram account.

Casa Fornasetti is a grand house museum built in the late 19th century by Piero Fornasetti's father in Milan's Città Studi neighborhood. It features the archive of 13,000 objects and the global business of the brand, which includes ceramics, wall coverings, upholstery fabric, and carpets.

Opulence said it is working on another project with Fornasetti and Evangelista for the upcoming holiday season.

The company distributes Fornasetti products in the Philippines through its store at The Podium mall in Pasig.

PH'S FIRST PODCAST FESTIVAL

Handout

The Philippines is set to host its first-ever podcast festival at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center on October 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Designed to unite the thriving local podcast community, "Hear For It" aims to bring together creators, producers, and fans. Admission is free.

It will feature a lineup of podcast personalities such as Bianca Gonzalez of "Paano Ba 'To," Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac of "Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast," Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona of "Wake Up with Jim and Saab," Victor Anastacio of "Intellectwalwal," and Ali Sangalang of "The Linya-Linya Show."

Also part of the event are GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, and the crew at "The Kool Pals"; DJ Joelle of "Paano Kung..."; Roanne and Tina of "Queertuhan"; Kristel Fulgar and Moy Esguerra of "Anyare Saeyo?"; and "Podquest," an initiative by The Pod Network aimed at discovering and fostering new podcasting talent.

Festival-goers can immerse themselves in curated listening pods featuring various podcast titles, joining discussions, connecting with fellow enthusiasts and creators, and taking part in workshops.

PHX FASHION ANNOUNCES SPEAKER LINEUP

The PHx Fashion Group has announced the lineup of speakers and panelists in this year’s PHx Fashion Conference from November 17 to 19 at Ayala Museum in Makati.

Paris-based Filipino-British designer Norman René De Vera will open the conference via a conversation with Vogue Philippines fashion editor, Pam Quiñones.

Conducting the principal portions of PHx Fashion Conference 2023 is TFC Press founder Philippe Terrien and his wife, former fashion editor Giselle Go.

Also joining the speaker lineup for PHx Fashion Conference 2023 are designer Carl Jan Cruz, 13 Lucky Monkey co-founders Dante Dizon and Noli Coronado, and Plus63 Design co-founder Dan Matutina.

Early registration for PHx Fashion Conference 2023 is now open on the event's website, with discounted early-bird tickets available until October 31.

More details are available on the social media pages of PHx Fashion Group.

'HAMILTON' PRIVILEGES FOR SMART INFINITY MEMBERS

Smart Infinity members can unlock a pair of "Hamilton" VIP tickets when they upgrade, renew, or switch to Smart Infinity.

The Manila season of "Hamilton" premiered at The Theatre at Solaire last September and will run until November 26.

Aside from "Hamilton" VIP tickets, Smart Infinity members can also enjoy perks such as a personal relationship manager, a dedicated 24/7 hotline, priority in Smart Stores, and a worldwide concierge.