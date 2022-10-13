Screengrabs from @alicia.faubel on Instagram

MANILA -- Miss Universe Spain 2022 Alicia Faubel is happy to be back in the Philippines after two years.

The Spanish beauty queen spent three years living in the Philippines, where she studied acting and worked as a model.

"Manila was home for me for almost 3 years and even though I don’t have Filipino blood, my heart has always been part of the Philippines," she said in an Instagram post. "And once again, it doesn’t fail to make me feel like it's my own home."

"The hospitality and the warmth of the people never stop to mesmerize me," she added. "And even though I am only going to stay this time for a few days, [I] will try to make the most out of it and share every moment of it with you guys."

Faubel attended the recently concluded BYS Fashion Week and got to see Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, one of her competitors, on the runway.

Another clip showed the Spanish beauty queen at a street food stall, where she gave food to a young boy while speaking in Tagalog.

She even joined her new friend, named Patrick, inside a tricycle.

"Mabait at sobrang sweet si Kuya Patrick! Sa susunod mukbang tayo," she said in the caption.

Faubel also uploaded a video of her sampling hopia baboy, and was gushing in Tagalog about the snack.

"Pork, pero matamis?" she said, visibly puzzled why the snack is sweet if it is supposedly made of pork.

