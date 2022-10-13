Photos from Vico Sotto's Instagram account

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto proved that while he is serious with his work, he can enjoy some light-hearted moments, too.

During the pinning, capping, and candle-lighting ceremony for nursing students of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig, Sotto gamely granted a request of a nursing student while onstage.

In the video released by Sotto on his Instagram, a student could be seen requesting the mayor to form a heart sign with him after putting a pin on his uniform.

Sotto did not hesitate to do it and posed for a photo with a heart sign, much to the delight of the crowd.

The city’s local chief also took to social media to congratulate their students for the traditional event for future nurses.

Na-delay sila pero di sila sumuko.



“Congratulations to our NURSING STUDENTS who had their Capping, Pinning, Candle-lighting Ceremony this morning. Na-delay sila pero di sila sumuko,” he said on Twitter.

According to Sotto, the Pasig LGU has invested in their nursing students, providing free tuition, connectivity allowance and sponsoring their related learning experience.



