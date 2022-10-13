PH-Korea friendship media art show launched in Manila

Handout

MANILA -- A media art show celebrating the friendship between the Philippines and Korea was recently launched at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).

"Donghaeng (동행) : Gunita At Pag-asa" can be viewed at the exterior wall of the CCP Complex for free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until October 21.

It shows audiences the 73-year friendship between the Philippines and Korea in 8 minutes through technology and art.

"Since we cannot invite people to come to our building, we thought of a way to approach them, ways to satisfy the cultural needs of people without restrictions," said director IM Young-A of the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) said.

CCP president Margie Moran-Floirendo, for her part, said: "Through the years, Filipino and Korean people have been good companions to each other as they progress towards national and international development. The two countries share strong bilateral relations in politics, economics, and other social sectors."

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from KCC, CCP, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Also part of the event were the P-pop group SB19, who are also NCCA Youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors, as well as the Madrigal Singers and CEU Folk Dance Group.

