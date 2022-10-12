As part of its anniversary, PAWSsion Project is organizing fund drives in Manila and Bacolod for rescuing dogs. Handout

“It’s not stress,” insists Malou Perez. “It isn’t stressful when you are doing something you love and is valuable to you.”

Wednesday, October 12, was the fourth anniversary of the PAWSsion Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, care, rehabilitation, and re-homing of dogs in the Philippines.

The PAWSsion Project began four years ago when Perez learned how stray dogs were scheduled to be put down through the use of guns in her native Bacolod. She not only rescued them, but housed them and used her own money to put up a shelter in Bacolod.

When we first met and featured Perez for a story on this site, it was three years ago during a special movie screening at the Century Mall in Makati. The proceeds of the screening of the film “A Dog’s Journey” was to help with the funding for the project.

Four years later, it isn’t a project anymore but a reality; a mission, if you will.

It took one bold “yes” to change Perez’ life as well as the lives of thousands of animals.

More than 2,000 dogs have been rescued, with more than a thousand given new homes. Four have been sent abroad with a fifth one on its way to Las Vegas, later this year.

“We are currently working on a partnership with the city government of Bacolod to improve animal welfare,” bared Perez. “We hope that this will also inspire others to do the same (in their own regions).

As part of the organization’s anniversary, they are organizing fund drives in Manila and Bacolod for their rescue as well as their free spay and neuter drive this Friday, October 14.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride the past four years as it is never easy fighting for the voiceless,” admitted Perez. “But… they are and will always be worth it. Not everyone is blessed to know and realize their purpose. I am blessed to be living mine.”

Those who wish to donate or physically help in the rescues and care for the animals, you may reach out to PAWSsion Project’s Facebook page.