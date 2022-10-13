MANILA -- Former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez is expecting her second child with businessman Niño Barbers.

Rodriguez made the announcement on Wednesday as she shared photos from her maternity shoot.

"Oops!...I Did It Again #BabyBarbers2 coming January 2023," Rodriguez wrote on her Instagram post.

In her post's comment section, Rodriguez received well wishes and congratulatory messages from her fans and fellow beauty queens including MJ Lastimosa, Megan Young and Pia Wurtzbach.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World in 2018 and Miss Intercontinental in 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also dabbled in showbiz, appearing in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

The beauty queen gave birth to her first child Robert Joaquin in August last year.

