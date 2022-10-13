The Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is the world's most expensive car, and it costs a whopping 135 million euros or P7,722,714,708.90.

Packed with F1 tech, the vehicle also has many features that will make car enthusiasts swoon.

On the Mercedes Benz website, it tagged the car as the "world's most valuable car in the world," and was sold during an auction. The proceeds went to the Mercedes-Benz fund, which offers scholarships, science researches, international projects, among others.

Watch here to find more details about this luxury vehicle.