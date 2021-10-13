Teaser photo for K-pop group Seventeen's upcoming mini album 'Attacca.' Photo: Twitter/@pledis_17

The members of K-pop group Seventeen are the latest South Korean celebrities to join e-commerce platform Lazada's roster of brand ambassadors.

Pledis Entertainment's 13-member boy band was named the brand's first regional "Happiness Ambassadors" and is set to headline its 11.11 Super Show on November 10, Lazada said in a statement.

"With their talent and lively personalities, I hope Seventeen can inspire our consumers across Southeast Asia to stay bold and passionate in experimenting new ideas, and to continue pursuing goals and dreams with the trust that challenges along the way can be overcome," Lazada group chief operating officer Raymond Yang said.

At the 11.11 Super Show, Seventeen will take the main stage to perform its hit songs, including "Left & Right" and "Ready to Love," Lazada said, noting that other celebrities across Southeast Asia would also appear on the show.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The company also released a promotional video for its 11.11 sale, which features Seventeen in a "dynamic and fantastical realm filled with larger-than-life everyday objects and exclusive 11.11 rewards."

"As the regional Happiness Ambassadors for Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform Lazada, we look forward to create even more meaningful experiences with everyone," Seventeen said in a statement.

Lazada also counts Korean actors Lee Min-ho and Hyun Bin as its brand ambassadors.

Earlier this year, Seventeen was nominated as top social artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards alongside fellow K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink, and P-pop act SB19.

The group, which debuted in 2015, is set to release its ninth mini album "Attacca" on October 22.