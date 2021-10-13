After her work trip to Mauritius with her boyfriend Sam Milby, Catriona Gray visited Kenya to support the programs of the cleft charity Smile Train, where she serves as a global ambassador.

The former Miss Universe arrived on Tuesday and proceeded to meet with the organization as well as children with cleft.

"Her visit is part of Miss Universe Organization's partnership with Smile Train to raise awareness of the issues faced by children living with unrepaired clefts in the developing world," Smile Train Africa said in an Instagram post.

Gray, for her part, took to social media to share the story of one of the children she met in Kenya, and encouraged her fans and followers to support Smile Train.

"Treating one child's cleft doesn't just transform that one life. It transforms the life of the parents, the family and the community," she said.

After Kenya, Gray is expected to fly to South Africa to be a backstage host in its national pageant on October 16. She will be joined by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, who also hails from South Africa.

Her fellow Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach, is already in South Africa as a judge in the pageant.

