Ateneo center offering free psychological services

MANILA - The Ateneo Bulatao Center will be offering free brief psychological services to Filipinos ages 18 and above, it said on Wednesday.

"This is a free counseling service where you can speak with responders who will listen to you and provide a safe psychological space as you share your distress," the Bulatao Center said in a statement.

The free services will be held within 1-2 sessions, each of which is aimed to teach patients coping and emotion management skills to handle distress.

The Bulatao Center, however, said these sessions are "not a substitute for therapy nor act as a crisis hotline."

"If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you," it said.

Those interested in the free services can set up an online appointment through this link.

Those who need urgent help can also reach these hotlines:

DOH-NCMH Hotline: 0917-899-8727 or 02-7989-8727

Natasha Goulbourn Foundation Hopeline: 0917-558-4673, 0918-873-4673, or 02-8804-4673

In Touch Crisis Line: 0917-800-1123, 0922-893-8944, or 02-8893-7603.

