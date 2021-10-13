Art shorts: New exhibits, design resources for teachers

MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CANVA OFFERS DESIGN RESOURCES FOR TEACHERS

Handout

Online design platform Canva is offering resources to help teachers make their lessons more fun and engaging.

Under Canva Eskwela, teachers can create visually engaging content, from desktop organizers and lesson plan templates to presentations and ice breakers for virtual classes.

Sign-ups on Canva Eskwela can be made for free on the design platform's website.

CCP ARTHOUSE CINEMA CELEBRATES INDIGENOUS MONTH

Handout

The Cultural Center of the Philippines Arthouse Cinema celebrates Indigenous People's Month this October with free screenings of "Walai" by Adjani Arumpac, and "Kambalingan" by Terence Giourdan Gonzalves.

The films can be watched for free until October 15 at CCP's Vimeo channel.

The 60-minute "Walai" prods on the memories of four Muslim women who once lived in the infamous White House in Cotabato City. The documentary seeks narratives in "places...we tend to feel without history." It traces the past through the women's experience of what has happened inside the wrecked home-nostalgia and fear, loss and love, and birth and death.

"Kambalingan," meanwhile, is a short visual documentary on Marawi's beauty before its destruction during the Marawi siege, told through the recollections of Maranao refugees.

FASHION DESIGNER EDGAR SAN DIEGO'S 1ST SOLO EXHIBIT

Handout

Fashion designer Edgar San Diego is holding his first solo art exhibit titled "Baro't Saya Tuwa at Ligaya."

The exhibit kicked off on October 9 at the ground level of Mega Fashion Hall at SM Megamall, and will run until October 15.

It follows the theme, "Tribute of Joy to the Filipina and her Traditional Dress amidst the Pandemic."

San Diego is known as the youngest pioneer of the Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines, where he served as president for four terms.

As a costume designer, his credits include Repertory Philippines' "The Wizard of Oz," Trumpets' "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," and Newport Theater's "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," to name a few.

He also made costumes for Star Cinema's "Sarah ang Munting Princesa" and "Cedie."

PINTA NG TIBAY WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Handout

From nearly 1,000 registered contestants and 370 submitted entries from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, five boat designers emerged as winners in Pioneer's Pinta ng Tibay Pintura Challenge 2021.

Willam Sillar from Masbate was declared overall champion, followed by Abduljamal Asnani of Zamboanga City, Hesam Sahi of Cebu City, Julius Pablo of Aurora, and Josmar Lauron of Cebu City. The winners received a total of P300,000 in prizes.

Pioneer Adhesives initially ran the Pinta ng Tibay Pintura Challenge from May 4 to June 30, and extended it to July 16. It had the theme, "Pyesta ng Bangkang Makulay at Matibay 2021."

'SOAR' BY KRISTINE LIM

Handout

Visual artist Kristine Lim launched her second solo exhibition at the Manila Hotel last October 1.

Titled "Soar," the exhibit will run until October 30. It features 33 framed mixed media works, with several of them triptychs.

A Filipino Christian with an evangelical inclination, Lim considers herself as an "artist with a mission" as her faith and her patriotism serve as foundation for the art that she makes, while remaining true to her own personal life experiences.

With "Soar," she proposes a potential way to salvation, based on the guiding principles of her Christian faith.

For inquiries about the exhibit, visit Art Lounge Manila's website and social media pages.