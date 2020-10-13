(Editor's note: Dra. Bles Salvador resumes her health and science education through media via a regular blog on news.abs-cbn.com. After the House of Representatives rejected a new franchise for ABS-CBN Corp. last July, her radio program on DZMM/TeleRadyo ended on August 23, 2020 after more than 2 decades.)

Vaginoplasty, Mons trimming, and Ozone treatment: are they for you?

A naughty joke goes: if you want to know how a woman’s vagina looks like, look at her mouth and her lips will tell you. If her lips are thin, she's got straight thin lips down there. If she has thick lips, she's got them all plump down there. If her lips are wide and disfigured when she talks, then you can bet on your wild imagination.

This is a joke of course, but wouldn’t any woman want to have a pretty vagina that would go along with her pretty face? If women can have facials and use several cleansers, toners, and moisturizers to maintain their pretty face, then they might as well take note also of what needs to be done for a pretty vagina.

The vagina is a muscular tube from the female external genitalia to the cervix of the uterus. It is about three to six inches long and changes shape in instances of sexual contact and childbirth, to accommodate the penis coming in or expel the outgoing baby from the uterus (through the dilated cervix through the vaginal canal to outside of the vaginal opening).

The female external genitalia has a pair of external lips called labia majora (plural is labiae). Inner to this is another pair of smaller lips called labia minora. If the labia minora are parted, there is a piece of thin mucosal tissue called hymen that surrounds the external vaginal opening.

The vaginal opening is small, admitting maybe a thin finger, to let out the flow of menstrual blood oozing from the uterus. Once there is initial sexual contact, the impact of the incoming penis breaks the hymen and the small opening enlarges.

With vaginal childbirth, the whole size of the baby passes through the stretchable walls of the vagina, and out through the broken hymen and the naturally or artificially cut lower labiae. And once the baby is out, the vagina slowly resumes its former size and shape over a few days.

However the pre-birth small size and shape is not regained completely. It is definitely a good thing if the childbirth attendant or obstetrics and gynecology doctor will repair by sewing the resultant big opening. Some women do not have the luxury of a good repair especially if the childbirth took place at home or in a clinic with no equipment and trained attendants.

You hear of women who say their husbands complain of a big opening after they have had childbirths. Their sex life becomes unsatisfying and the wives think this could be the cause of the husbands looking somewhere else for better love making.

Vaginoplasty, done by an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, may be the answer to this problem. The vaginal tube is repaired from the outside to the inside, i.e., from the labiae inwards towards the cervix, more like reducing the diameter of a cylinder from six to four or three inches --just wide enough to fit round the penis snugly. This all the way through repair is compared to a superficial repair which tackles only the outside labiae but leaves the inner part of the tube still wide, so the poor penis just like enters a large room from a small entrance door.

Vaginoplasty can also be done to repair the anterior and/or posterior portions of the vagina; the anterior repair involving the prolapsed part of the urinary bladder called cystocoele, and the posterior repair involving the bulging part of the rectum called rectocoele. A cystocoele and a rectocoele can occur with trauma to the muscles of the bladder and the rectum during the forceful bearing down process of vaginal childbirth.

A vaginoplasty gives a pretty vagina in the sense that it regains the firmness and tightness of a virgin vagina. Darkening of the surrounding skin in the vaginal area (called vulva) usually occurs with active melanin during pregnancy. Safe whitening tablets and capsules, creams, and lotions can be availed from an OB-Gyn doctor or a certified dermatologist.

The mons pubis is the fatty tissue over the joint of the pubic bones; it is more prominent in women and called mons veneris. That is why many ladies wearing tight clothes or swimsuits are called “tambok” queens because of the sexy plumpness visible in the frontal panty area.

There are women who are embarrassed and there are those who really want this kind of plumpness in their mons and labiae. For those who do, an aesthetic surgeon can do liposuction from tummy fat and inject the sucked fat into the desired mons and labial areas. This procedure takes less than an hour and uses spinal or saddle block anaesthesia.

For those wearing skimpy or string bikini bottoms, it is desirable to have clean and well groomed pubic hair. Mons hair trimming can be done by a private practitioner in the privacy of your home, or in the clinic, or a spa. The hair is trimmed using scissors and razors, in much the same way you would with your head hair.

For very hairy ladies, unwanted hair which can grow all the way down to the thighs can be gotten rid of using depilatory creams or by waxing e.g., Brazilian waxing.

For a clean and fresh feeling inside the vagina, the latest thing is Ozone Therapy. With the Vagina Ozonizer machine, a tube is inserted inside the vagina and through this a special kind of air and gas mixture is introduced. Lasting for thirty minutes, the procedure has a bit of noise and vibration but otherwise painless. It is just like having a facial which one can have periodically as desired. This is available in Jakarta as a walk-in procedure. Ladies who have tried this like the after feel of “cleanliness and youthful freshness” in their vagina. A little vaginal pampering can surely go a long, long way.

It is always good to have a pretty face and the feeling that you have a pretty vagina. It boosts self confidence and gives a positive disposition, no matter what your shape is.