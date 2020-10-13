Makati izakaya 12/10 announces closure as pandemic continues

MANILA -- Another restaurant in Metro Manila is closing its doors amid the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the team behind 12/10 said they will pack up for "hibernation" effective October 31, thanking all those who have supported the izakaya in Makati for almost six years.

"Here we are, approaching our 6th year, yet on the cusp of bidding our home in Guijo Street goodbye. We never thought this day would come," the post read.

The 12/10 team added: "COVID-19 had taken all of us by surprise; and while it has already changed everything, there is still such an unknown period ahead of us. As much as we'd love to ride the tide, 12/10 will have to take a rest for now to strengthen itself for its regrowth post-pandemic.

They went on to assure the public that they will return "in a different, hopefully much better, form sooner than you'll notice."

To continue serving customers during the lockdown, 12/10 opened an online store that offers items such as shortbread bars in different flavors.

There are also spreads, spice kits, liquor by the bottle, and restaurant merchandise.

On top of this, 12/10 also put up a daytime food delivery service that sells Japanese-style sandwiches.