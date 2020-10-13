Award-winning chorale Kammerchor Manila inspires with 'I Believe' cover

MANILA – Members of the award-winning chorale Kammerchor Manila (KM) have come together once again, at least virtually, in the hopes of inspiring others during this trying time.

Uploaded on YouTube, KM sang their rendition of Fantasia Barrino’s “I Believe” recorded from their own homes, to help others to remain hopeful for better days to come.

Their rendition was arranged by Anthony Go Villanueva, who is also the ensemble’s musical director.

A non-profit choral organization founded in 1992 by Professor Fidel Calalang Jr., the choir has won several awards and recognition from many prestigious national and international choral competitions through the years.

They perform a wide repertoire of various musical genres ranging from madrigals to contemporary music, folkloric to modern OPM, and sacred to pop music showcasing the group’s versatility.

The last time KM did a live performance was at the Cultural Center of the Philippines almost a year ago.

They were set to compete abroad this year but it was cancelled because of the pandemic.