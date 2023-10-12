PH cuisine bumida sa Gastronomy Tourism event sa Paris

PARIS - Damang-dama ang kulturang Pilipino sa 4-day event ng 2023 Village Internationale de la Gastronomie na ginanap sa ilalim ng pamosong Eiffel Tower.

Naipakilala ang Filipino cuisine sa cooking demo ng mga tanyag na Pinoy chefs na sina Chef Gabby Prats at Chef Andrea Amado sa Escoffier booth.

Katakam-takam ang lechon belly na marinated sa inasal flavor, chicken barbecue, sinangag at sinamak vinegar.

Lahat ito sinangkapan pa ng indigenous herbs at spices mula Pilipinas.

“We make the Filipino cuisine stand out by highlighting the flavours of the Philippines. It’s quite difficult kasi alam naman natin na Filipino cuisine is masarap, sanay tayo dyan, we’re very proud of it pero sa global landscape, medyo behind tayo.

The cooking methods, the cooking technique that we used, we want to let everybody know that Philippine cuisine may be a bit behind in terms of global leading cuisines, pero there is much more to savor in Philippine cuisine,” sabi ni Chef Gabby Prats, president, The Epicurean Academy of Culinary Arts.

Ayon sa Pinoy chefs, ang pagtatampok ng Filipino cuisine sa international events at venues ang lalo pang nagpapakilala sa lutuing Pilipino sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo.

“So what we are seeing a lot right now is a lot of Philippine flavours, Philippine dishes that are plated in a French way or using French techniques to elevate it further. One of the best things that happened is, in the U.S., the first Filipino Michelin star restaurant was awarded early this year, and here in Paris, we have, I believe, 3 or 4 Filipino restaurants as well that are frequented by French and other European nationals. So, parang we are getting the word out there and a lot of our Filipino chefs in Europe are elevating our local dishes,” sabi ni Chef Andrea Amado, CEO, The Epicurean Academy of Culinary Arts.

Patok sa panlasa ng dayuhang chefs, guests at delegates ang lutuing Pilipino. “Well, it’s pork belly, I think and rice, tastes very nice, beautiful food, very soft juicy pork, with I think onions, quite vibrant and crunchy and fresh,” sabi ni Debra Kemp.

Proud ang fresh graduate ng The Epicurean Academy of Culinary Arts na si Chef Tess na tumulong kina Chef Prats at Chief Amado sa cooking demo.

“I’ve been to a lot of food festivals but this is something else, they are really elevated and being a new graduate of their school it’s an honour to be assisting them in the demo,” sabi ni Chef Tess, chefs’ assistant, Teaca Alumna.

“A lot of people say, ‘Ganito pala ang Pinoy cuisine, ang sarap pala and yes, ang sarap talaga! We just need to keep promoting it, keep pushing it, keep putting it to a higher level,” sabi ni Chef Gabby Prats.

Bestseller naman sa Philippine booth ang mga pamosong street food gaya ng kwek-kwek, barbecue, sago at gulaman at iba pa.

Hinangaan at sinabayan din ang cultural presentation ng Pinoy performers na Pinoy Jam Paris, Acapelles, Ifugao Association Dance Troupe at Pinoy Hip-Hop group.

Ipinagmamalaki at pinuri din ng Philipippine Embassy ang aktibong pagbida sa pagkain at kulturang Pinoy sa international event.

“This Village Internationale de la Gastronomie is very successful. You can see by all the people present here tonight. This is the last day. The Philippine Embassy has been here every day to show its support. We are so proud that the Philippines is very well-represented here in this event,” sabi ni Ambassador Junever Mahilum-West, Philippine Embassy sa France.

Nagpasalamat naman sa suporta ng mga kababayan ang kinatawan ng Team Isla Pilipinas.

“I hope magkita-kita po tayo next year at palo pa po naming paghuhusayan para po sa mga Pilipinong nasa Paris,” sabi ni Chef Jen Sunga, ang nagsilbing admin ng Philippine booth.

