Maggie Wilson took to social media to reveal that her 64-year-old mother was arrested for alleged carnapping.

On Instagram Stories, the former beauty queen pointed out that her mother does not have a driver's license, nor does she know how to drive.

"A few moments ago, multiple police officers came to arrest my mom," she said.

"My mother has looked after our son and you through thick and thin. You've hit a new low," added Wilson, who appeared to be addressing her estranged husband, Victor Consunji.

The host and model said they continue to document what has been happening in detail. She lamented that the government and justice system "wouldn't listen," but is hopeful that "the rest of the world will."

Wilson then shared a photo of her mother on Instagram, with the caption seemingly directed again at Consunji.

She explained that their battle is not about her wanting to get money from him, but "quite the opposite."

"He pledged to give me a monthly stipend of P20,000 in late 2021 for my basic needs. I have not received a single peso, nor have I followed up or asked for any of it," Wilson said.

"In fact, the house I moved into when I was still in Manila had six months' worth of unpaid bills. I cleared that debt myself. I've even asked several times for the bank account details to pay for the 'rent,' but they wouldn't give them to me," she added.

