LOOK: Maxine Medina a glowing bride in wedding photos

Maxine Medina. Photo from Nice Print Photography.

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina is glowing bride in wedding photos posted by Nice Print Photography on Thursday.

Photos also showed special moments of the guests with the beauty queen and her now-husband.

The beauty queen-turned-actress tied the knot with diving instructor Timmy Llana on October 3.

Medina wore a dress by Mark Bumgarner, matched with sparkly diamond rings.

The couple's wedding invitation revealed that they exchanged "I do's" at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Antipolo, followed by a reception at Kalinaw Private Resort.

She dated Llana for nearly four years before getting engaged in April 2022.

Medina is best known for representing the Philippines in the 65th Miss Universe in Manila. She finished in the Top 6 in the pageant, which was won by Iris Mittenaere of France.

