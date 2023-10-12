Former Mapua Red Robins team up for business venture

Former Mapua Red Robins teammates JJ Alejandro, Ace Basas and Josh dela Cruz

MANILA -- It was like yesterday – three teammates on the court for each other with the Mapua Red Robins playing the NCAA juniors division, moving around, navigating spaces, and finding the basket.

Except this time, for Jayjay Alejandro, Ace Basas, and Joshua dela Cruz, it was playing different roles for their newly opened second branch of The Sandwich Guy.

On opening day last October 10, their second branch of The Sandwich Guy franchise at the corner of B. Gonzales and Katipunan Avenue in Loyola Heights, Quezon City saw a flurry of activity.

The first branch they opened is located at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The sandwich shop was set to open at 12 noon, but as early as 9 a.m., people were inquiring about making their purchases.

The trio distributed flyers in the nearby commercial spaces and subdivisions the previous weekend.

On opening day, Basas ran delivery within the vicinity, while Alejandro and dela Cruz assisted with the guests.

Basas, today, is an entrepreneur. Alejandro is the only one in the Philippine Basketball Association with Phoenix, while dela Cruz is an electrical engineer. But despite their different careers, the three have remained just as close as when they were running the floor for Mapua.

“Siguro, eto 'yung expanding 'yung portfolio and preparing for life beyond basketball,” offered Alejandro who transferred to National University for college where he won a UAAP title in 2014. “If I stay in the game, I am fine being an assistant coach. But going into business with people you trust, this is a fun and learning experience.”

While basketball and business are in different realms, there are similarities.

“Sa basketball, kailangan magaling ka magbasa ng laro, 'yung flow ng game, at ang nangyayari,” added dela Cruz who went to college at De La Salle University. “In putting up our second branch, it is about looking for a very good place with high foot traffic, and a residential area where there are a lot of opportunities.”

“Add to that how you can take advantage of online and delivery orders, how you can maximize that. There’s a lot to learn and study while making good reads on the nature of the business and the market,” chimed in Basas who played for Ateneo de Manila University in college.

“There’s a lot of hard work involved in running a business,” summed up Basas. “Like basketball, you prepare for it every day. You project not only for the day but in the weeks and months ahead. There’s training staff not just in food work, but also in customer relations. So for all of us – this is like being in school again. Except this is on the job training.”