MANILA -- The Manila Art Fair 2023, a highly anticipated event in the local art scene, kicked off at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura on Wednesday.

With a total of 32 exhibitors and over a hundred different artists, this year's art fair showcases a diverse array of artworks.

The theme of this year's art fair is "New Contemporary," as the organizers aim to establish the presence of both contemporary and traditional art in Manila.

According to Gab Loste, the Art Fair Director, the event aims to highlight various artistic media, including traditional paintings, sculptures, and even digital art.

"Our goal every year is to bring art to the forefront of people's minds," Loste expressed.

This month, in particular, marks the celebration of museums and galleries, making the Manila Art Fair a fitting event to celebrate the richness and creativity of the local art scene.

Among the featured exhibits is a unique art form created using nails and threads to construct intricate pictures.

"Nagsawa na ako magpinta tapos gusto ko something kakaiba na challenging. Nung na-reach ko na 'yung peak ng painting, gusto ko naman mas mahirap. Sa thread kasi, 'di ka makapag-mix ng color unlike paint... Sa thread you have to do layers and layers to achieve the colors," said artist Gavindo Marquesto.

Marquesto's artwork consists of around 12,000 lines and takes between one week to one month to complete.

In addition to the thread art, the art fair also showcases sculptures created with copper, giving them a three-dimensional appearance.

Ombok Villamor, an artist whose work is inspired by underwater landscapes, explained: "'Yung simbulo ng gawa ko... part ng chapter ng buhay ko kasi nung nag-stop ako mag-school, nasa dagat ako ng 5 years so naging inspiration ko lagi kong nakikita."

Villamor incorporates aluminum wrapped in canvas.

The Manila Art Fair will run from October 11 to 15, with an admission fee of P250.