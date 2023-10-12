British author to lead 'Caring for the Mind' seminar

British author Denise Lawrence. Handout

MANILA -- A renowned British author and teacher is coming to the Philippines in celebration of World Mental Health Month.

Brahma Kumaris Philippines (BKPH) has tapped Denise Lawrence, who has 50 years of experience as a teacher of Raja Yoga meditation and spiritual knowledge under her belt, to lead its "Caring for the Mind" seminar.

It will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 17 at the Gateway Gallery in Araneta Center, Quezon City. It is open to the public for free, with more details at the BKPH Facebook page.

After the seminar, Lawrence is set to travel around the Philippines to promote meditation.

Aside from being an author and teacher, Lawrence also has a background in journalism and worked for the BBC and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation during the early 1970s.

Her book titled "Sciamachy," after the Greek word for fighting your shadow, was published in India in 2016 and was translated to German in 2020.

She has given lectures and seminars around the world on matters of human rights from the angle of spirituality.