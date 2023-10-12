Book highlights ties that bind Philippines, Italy

'Philippines-Italy: Rising Together' narrates the long-standing relationship between the two countries. Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- From stories about what the Italian Antonio Pigafetta ate during Magellan's first expedition in 1521 to how Filipino-Italian actor Matteo Guidicelli's Italian heritage played a role in his career, the recently launched book "Philippines-Italy: Rising Together" narrates the long-standing relationship between the two countries that led to the advancement of each other's culture, economy, and mutual understanding.



Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente is particularly proud of the book that took two years in the making to mark the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Italy and the Philippines, describing it during the book launch "as a sort of encyclopedia of different human experiences."



Printed in limited copies, the book contains 80 stories that bind the Philippines and Italy, from the history of the bilateral relations to how cultural diplomacy through visual and performing arts, food, cinema, fashion, business, education, sports and science continue to shape ties.

Italian Ambassador Marco Clemente. Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Contributors to the book include chef Margarita Fores who wrote about her "love affair" with Italy that led to her opening of restaurants that showcase the best of the Philippines and Italy; businessman Ben Chan who wrote about how his love of Italian design led to the arrival of the finest Italian furniture brands in the Philippines; opera singer Rachelle Gerodias-Park who wrote of how Italian opera has inspired her work; and historian Felice Prudente Sta. Maria on how Antonio Pigafetta introduced Philippine food to the world, among others.



Exclusively reprinted in the print edition of the book is an excerpt of Pigafetta's account of Magellan's expedition pertaining to the Philippines.



"Seventy-five years of bilateral diplomatic relations represent a momentous anniversary in the lives of two countries and two nations, and certainly deserve to be celebrated in a memorable way," said Clemente, who mentioned the importance of imbibing the love of books and reading especially among the young people.