Bianca Gonzalez proud as JC Intal holds solo art exhibit

MANILA – Bianca Gonzalez expressed how proud she is of her husband JC Intal for holding another solo art exhibit.

Sharing on Instagram, Gonzalez noted that Intal was nervous before the event, but she expressed her happiness that everything turned out positively.

“This time, you were possibly the most tense I have seen you. And like always, I remind you that whatever happens, everything will be okay, and that these are only the beginning years of this second act, and that there is so much more to learn, improve on, and be excited about. Congratulations mahal on your successful 4th solo exhibit, BRAIN BREAK,” she said.

Gonzalez said she is very proud to witness her husband pour his heart into his art and see him enjoy the process.

“Because the more you do what lights you up, the more evident it is in what you put out into the world,” she said.

Gonzalez also reassured Intal of her unwavering support and commitment to stand by his side as he pursues his other goals and ambitions.

“It is not easy to carve a path in an entirely different industry from what you spent half your life doing, but know that I will always be here to support you, encourage you, critique you, and sometimes annoy you, as your official ‘bwisitspiration.’”

To end her post, Gonzalez thanked their friends and colleagues who joined them on the opening night of Intal’s exhibit, saying their presence and support mean a lot to them.

“Thank you very, very much to those who purchased a piece for their home and their collections, to have these art works acquired by you is an honor. Thank you very much for this opportunity for @jcintal7art, @pinto.art.museum and @artistspacegallery.”

Intal’s exhibit can be viewed in ArtistSpace at the ground floor of the Ayala Museum Annex in Makati until October 17.