Gabrielle Basiano in her intro video for Miss Intercontinental 2022. Screengrab from Miss Intercontinental's YouTube page

"I am more than ready to conquer the world stage and create great change to others."

Gabrielle Basiano made this declaration in her introduction video for Miss Intercontinental 2022 released Wednesday.

The Filipina beauty queen said she is thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in this year's pageant, and hopes to use her platform to promote the country and her advocacies.

"The moment I won Miss Intercontinental Philippines crown was nothing short of a life-changing experience. Not only did it open many doors, it also affirmed my role, my purpose of becoming a global ambassador," she said. "And it gave me confidence that I can become a voice of the underrepresented and those in need."

"I am immensely grateful and honored for the opportunity for I can continue advocating for kindness and compassion, to uplift one another and to make a change to the world," she added.

Watch Basiano's intro video for Miss Intercontinental 2022 below:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Basiano is aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with reigning titleholder Cindy Obeñita.

She first joined the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant in 2021 and finished as first runner-up.

Related video: