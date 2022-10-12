MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi is honored and grateful to be among People Asia's "Women of Style and Substance" this year.

The beauty queen delivered a speech on Tuesday as she accepted her award alongside prominent personalities in business, politics, art, wellness, and fashion.

She drew applause for encouraging her fellow women to be true to themselves and not be afraid to speak up.

"I've always believed that beauty should go beyond physical appearance. And to me, a woman of style and substance is a woman that, first of all, is true to herself," she said.

"[She is] Someone that is capable to embrace and love herself as a whole, and never afraid to show and speak about her vulnerabilities. Because you don't know how many lives you can change by just sharing your own story."

Cortesi also stressed the importance of having a "very strong mind" that can inspire others.

"A woman of style and substance is beautiful inside out, and she has a very strong mind. That's why she's capable to inspire others through relatability, authenticity and, most importantly, kindness," she said.

Watch her speech in the video shared by the Miss Universe Philippines organization below:

Cortesi is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The next Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

