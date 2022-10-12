Newly opened Urban Hawker NYC includes Filipino stall

NEW YORK -- When Hainanese chicken rice was served at the first-ever hawker center in the United States last September 28, the late Anthony Bourdain's dream was finally realized.

Bourdain's original 2015 plan -- to open a 50-vendor, Singapore-style global marketplace in New York City -- fell through. But his friend, Singaporean food guide maven KF Seetoh, continued the idea and opened Urban Hawker in New York City's Midtown.

"We have 11 hawkers from Singapore. They arrived here two or three months ago and they are now serving their wonderful creations from Singapore directly," said Urban Hawker general manager Lawrence Reutens.

"We also have seven vendors based here in New York City, and all Southeast Asian -- Filipino, Indonesian, Malaysian," he added.

Urban Hawker serves authentic street fare in its 10,000-square-foot food hall, from chili crab to traditional coffee and breakfast items.

Filipino-Singaporean Christine Soliven of Kopifellas is helping her boss preserve and promote the hawker culture in New York through their concept.

"A lot of these hawkers, they try to preserve the food heritage ng Singapore. So 'yun din ang ginagawa namin sa Kopifellas," she said.

A Filipino food stall called Tradisyon is part of the lineup of the seven non-Singaporean concepts at Urban Hawker.

Here, chef and co-owner Anton Dayrit offers dishes such as Grilled BBQ, Chicken Inasal and Rambutan Pineapple Salad with singkamas and cucumber.

"It was actually inspired by a Singaporean dish called rojak, but the rojak has oyster sauce. I want to make a vegan version so we used sweet soy sauce," Dayrit said.

"Saka 'yung pinagkaiba ng Rambutan Salad, may Boy Bawang," he added, referring to the popular Filipino corn snack.

Urban Hawker is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

