ABS-CBN bags 5 awards at PHA Platinum Heart Awards 2022

MANILA - ABS-CBN on Wednesday took home five awards, including citation for its flagship Healthy Lifestyle and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Advocacy programs, at The Platinum Heart Media Awards 2022 organized by Philippine Heart Association (PHA).

Kapamilya reporters Jasmin Romero and Jing Castañeda received awards for their entrepreneurial skills as journalists, the PHA said.

Dr. Luisa Ticzon-Puyat was also awarded for her TeleRadyo program ‘Your Daily Do’s.’

‘Ang payo po natin sa ating mga kapamilya ay pangalagaan ang ating mga puso, ayusin ang pagkain at pag-iisip,’ Puyat said.

ABS-CBN News/ABS-CBN Corp. and Teleradyo received ‘Platinum Heart Awards’ for media entities.

According to PHA President Jude Ericc Cinco, ABS-CBN and Teleradyo have been a bridge in giving way to programs related to cardiovascular health and lifestyle.

‘You are our partners in heart health and our voices,’ he said.

The PHA launched a coffee table book showcasing the association's activities, especially the fight against the use of cigarettes.

