Screengrab from @maureenmontagne on Instagram

Philippine bet Maureen Montagne on Tuesday shared her introduction video for Miss Globe 2021.

In the two-minute clip, the beauty queen said she is "thrilled and honored" to represent the county in the pageant, which is set to be held in Albania on November 5.

After briefly talking about the country's islands, population, and food, Montagne shared a few details about herself, from her background to her interests and advocacies.

The 28-year-old is a commercial model and professional host, and also worked as a magazine writer.

She described herself as a nature lover and sports enthusiast who loves to cook for friends and family.

"From the Philippines to Albania, join me as I embark on this life-changing journey as I travel, discover, and conquer all of the adventures that life has to offer from all around the globe," she ended.