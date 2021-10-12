Pia Wurtzbach arrived in South Africa on Tuesday (Manila time), days before she helps pick the country's next representative to the Miss Universe pageant.

She was warmly welcomed at the airport by organizers of Miss Universe South Africa, which posted videos and photos of her arrival.

"The Queen has arrived," it said in an Instagram post, adding that the judges' briefing is set to begin.

Posting the same photos on her Instagram page, Wurtzbach said: "Hello, South Africa! I'm so happy to finally be here!"

Joining Wurtzbach in the all-female selection panel of Miss Universe South Africa 2021 are reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza and Miss Universe 2018 first runner-up Tamaryn Green, as well as other South African personalities.

Her fellow Filipina Miss Universe titleholder, Catriona Gray, will serve as a backstage host in the competition. She will be joined by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, who also hails from South Africa.

Prior to Miss South Africa 2021, Wurtzbach has joined the judging panel of national pageants in Indonesia and Peru, among others.

She was also one of the judges of Miss Universe 2017, which proclaimed South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as winner.

Wurtzbach made history in 2015 as the Philippines' third Miss Universe titleholder, ending a 42-year drought for the country.

