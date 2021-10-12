A leaf flew to 'TV Patrol' anchor Karen Davila's face during the closing of the flagship newscast on October 11, 2021. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Broadcaster Karen Davila literally turned "a new leaf" as she marked her return as a "TV Patrol" anchor on Monday.

During the closing segment of the flagship newscast, a leaf flew to Davila's face, apparently due to the strong winds at the garden of ABS-CBN's compound where she was hosting from.

Davila appeared unfazed and continued to flash a smile as her co-anchor Henry Omaga-Diaz thanked viewers for watching the program.

One Twitter user posted a video of the leaf hitting Davila's face, with the caption, "Miss Karen Davila sana okay ka lang (I hope you're okay)."

The post has since garnered 42,000 likes and over 5,300 retweets.

On Tuesday, Davila quote-tweeted the post, adding the caption, "Literally turning a new leaf."

Davila also quote-tweeted a similar post, writing in jest, "Salamat sa dahon for the warm welcome (Thank you to the leaf for the warm welcome)."

The leaf incident happened immediately after Davila expressed gratitude for her "TV Patrol" comeback.

"Sa buong team ng 'TV Patrol,' nagpapasalamat ako. It's so nice to be back. I'm truly grateful," she said.

Davila's return comes following the departure of Noli De Castro, who is setting his sights on a political comeback in the 2022 elections.

The last time Davila served as main anchor of "TV Patrol" was from 2004 to 2010.

In August, Davila also went viral on social media because of her reaction after she discovered that she has the same birthdate as singer Lyca Gairanod during an interview.