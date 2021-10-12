Fil-Am Oliver Tolentino raises the roof in LA Fashion Week

Watch more on iWantTFC

With the Los Angeles skyline as its backdrop, the Los Angeles Fashion Show Runway is back, and one of the biggest hits of the three-day event on the Petersen Automotive Museum Rooftop is none other than Fil-Am designer Oliver Tolentino.

He said he felt 'great and honored' to see a lot of people watch his show. "It's been a long time na hindi kami nakakagawa ng fashion show so talagang excited ako to see all of my friends watch the fashion show, and my clientele (It's been a long time that we hadn't been able to do fashion shows so I'm really excited to see all of my friends watch the fashion show, and my clienteles)," Tolentino noted.

Tolentino showed off his new spring and summer collections, hoping to brighten up people's days and gear them up for hitting a night out in the town. "It's all about glamour so after the pandemic, everyone is gonna party, everyone is excited to attend weddings, debuts, and also red carpet. Everyone is going back to party so this collection is all about Hollywood glamour. So very timeless, very wearable."

Among the models who showed off this collection was Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados. It was not only her first time to be part of the LA Fashion Week, but also her first time working with Tolentino. Ganados said she was "honored. It's a pleasure to represent my fellow kababayan."

The stars have also come out to watch, from singer Kiana Valenciano to singer and actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle. Among those dazzled by Tolentino's designs were Grammy-winning musician apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas, and boxing champion Nonito Donaire Jr. along with his wife Rachel. Donaire pointed out, "I'm very artistic. I love the beauty of everything else. This is my first time at an Oliver show and I love it."

Whether it's for fight night or for a music video, both Donaire and apl.de.ap said they wouldn't mind being dressed by Tolentino, whom the latter described as very talented. "Beautiful gowns, progressive, new type of dresses... I can see the Pinoy influence in there but very subtle," apl.de.ap said.

Despite the pandemic, Tolentino has also kept busy with his designs, dressing several contestants at the recent Miss Universe Philippines. He'll be back on the runway with another show next month, and with awards season just around the corner, the public can expect a few more designs up Tolentino's sleeve.