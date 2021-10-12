MANILA - Beauty influencer and social media sensation Bretman Rock pushed the importance of authenticity in content creation and cited the importance of being real in promoting audience connection during an online forum Tuesday.

Keynoting the second day of the DigiCon POP of the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) attended mostly by marketing and advertising professionals, Rock shared his thoughts on engagement with people online.

Rock cited how he likes it that there are more real people in current day advertisements.

"I think you guys played 4 commercials, like, before this and just seeing, like, the actors that you have used is so much more diverse. Before I left the Philippines, Philippine media was just using beautiful faces and nothing wrong with that. But now we have to use real people and I love that real people in those commercials," Rock said.

Rock said he believed that showing his 'real self' to his 'besties,' a term he uses to refer to his followers on social media, was a key factor to his fame.

"I think that's what the world is craving right now, that's why I think that the world loves me because I'm a real person," he said.

The Filipino content creator achieved stardom through his make-up tutorials and his humorous life views. In his IMMAP appearance, Rock told the story of how he started creating content with his sister when he was 8 years old.

After becoming a hit online, he felt he found his core. "This is what I wanna do for the rest of my life (making online content)," Rock said.

Now that content creation is his full-time career, Rock encouraged people "to utilize the internet for their own benefits" and not to "cancel" or hate people online.

With the mention of the World Mental Health Day last Sunday, October 10, during the forum, Rock reminded on the importance of taking care of one's mental health. He said spending time on social media will not help someone's mental health issues.

"Anyone who is struggling with their mental health, social media will not help that. Having fame will not fix your mental health. I would say sometimes it's truly better to just not post. It's okay to not post today. It's okay to not get much likes on a post."

Rock also gave an advice to aspiring influencers, warning them about having a false sense of entitlement.

"Just because you're famous, things will be handed to you and sometimes that causes people to want to have things, start influencing because of that reason so they can get the perks. It should never be really about that. People can see your intentions. If you join because of the perks then don't," he said.

Meanwhile, Rock, who is currently in Los Angeles, gave a teaser on what his 'besties' can expect from him in the future.

"I think Bretman Rock is getting tired of being seen in a little phone. He's tired of being seen on your laptop. I think it's time for me to find a 'bigger screen,'" he said. He did not give details.

