45 teams in IMMAP's Digital Young Creative contest

MANILA -- A total of 45 teams are competing in this year's Digital Young Creative (DYC) contest organized by the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP).

The participating digital creatives are aged 31 and below and are composed of social media managers, creative technologists, UX designers, digital producers, digital designers, art directors, and copywriters.

They come from 23 different agencies in the country: CBR, Cheil Philippines, DDB MNL, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, Dentsu One, EON, Evident, Grey Worldwide, Havas Ortega, BBDO, IXM, Leo Burnett, McCann WorldGroup, Mullenlowe/Treyna, Nuworks, Octopus & Whale, Ogilvy & Mather, PC&V Communications, Propel Manila, TOG Integrated, Wunderman Thompson, U Studio, and Publicis Jimenez Basic.

The winning team will represent the Philippines in the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Young Lions competition.

Results will be announced on October 15, during IMMAP's Boomerang Awards.

"We are very delighted to have gathered 45 teams, a record number in the history of IMMAP DYC," Gara Santos-Ontiveros, chair of IMMAP's education committee, said in a statement.

"The exposure in Cannes, while competing against the best young creatives in the world, is a rare experience for the winning team from the Philippines," added Rudy Villar from the IMMAP Education Committee.

The Philippines has so far won a bronze in the 2018 edition of the competition, courtesy of Lance Francisco and Zach Lim, who were then representing Wunderman Thompson.

IMMAP is dubbed as the Philippines' largest network of digital marketing professionals.