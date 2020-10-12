Miss Universe-PH prelims, coronation to stream uninterrupted on KTX.ph

MANILA — Pageant fans can look forward to uninterrupted streaming of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines preliminary competition and coronation day, with its partnership with the livestreaming platform KTX.ph.

The preliminary competition is scheduled on October 23, while the finale will be held on October 25, 9 a.m.

For P99 each, fans can watch the separate events with no breaks on KTX.ph, which features a built-in live chat function where pundits and followers can discuss their bets and fearless forecast.

Miss Universe Philippines, the first-ever edition of the pageant under the new eponymous organization, is fielding 51 candidates each representing localities.

Its winner will wear the Philippine sash to the 2020 Miss Universe pageant.

The national competition was originally set to be held in May, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.