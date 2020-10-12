Is Janine Tugonon returning home for Miss Universe PH pageant?

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Janine Tugonon hinted that she is returning home amid the pandemic to attend the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) pageant set on October 25.

Tugonon, who finished first runner-up in Miss Universe 2012, said on Instagram Stories that she could not "say no" to her pageant mentor Jonas Gaffud, who is now the creative and events director of the MUP organization.

"You guys know I cannot say no to Mama J," she said, showing a screenshot of Gaffud's chat message, telling her to go home.

In another post, Tugonon shared a teaser video for MUP 2020 and said: "Guess who would go home and see this live?"

MUP 2020 marks the end of an era as Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. let go of the Miss Universe franchise in the Philippines after more than 50 years.

Shamcey Supsup, Tugonon's predecessor and Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up, leads the new MUP organization as national director.

MODELING CAREER

Tugonon pursued a modeling career in the United States shortly after her stint in Miss Universe, where she placed first runner-up to American beauty queen Olivia Culpo.

She became a permanent resident in the US a year after leaving the Philippines, happily sharing on Instagram that she has received her green card.

Over the years, Tugonon made strides as a model in the US. In 2016, she became the first Filipino to be featured in a Victoria's Secret ad.

In the same year, she and 11 other models won a global model search by Nu Muses.

In 2019, Tugonon became one of the faces of tennis superstar Venus Williams' activewear line.

She also served as a muse in the New York Fashion Week show of Miss Universe sponsor Sherri Hill, allowing her to meet then reigning titleholder and fellow Filipina, Catriona Gray.