Former 'PBB' housemate Fumiya Sankai starts own clothing line

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fumiya Sankai announced over the weekend that he is launching his own clothing line.

The Japanese vlogger and actor said putting up his own fashion brand "has been a dream of mine for a long time."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sankai explained why he chose the name Brige for his latest venture.

He wrote, unedited: "BRIDGE means that I want to be a bridge between people, and I named it BRIGE by taking D from BRIDGE with the desire to eliminate (Dis)paragement and (Dis)crimination."

"I was worried about whether to start the brand at such a time, but I thought that there was something I could do, and through this brand I hope everyone feels that we are not alone," he added.

Now residing in his home country, Sankai has been giving his Instagram followers a glimpse of Brige clothing, such as shirts and hoodies, prior to his announcement.

BYE, BYE, YOUTUBE

Last month, Sankai said he is taking a break from creating content on YouTube to focus on his other "dream," which turned out to be his clothing line.

He also mentioned that he wants to have his own perfume brand.

Sankai first rose to fame with FumiShun Base, where he shared vlogs about discovering Filipino culture.

He later on became a fan favorite when he joined "PBB" and went on to star in ABS-CBN shows and movies.

As of writing, Sankai has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube.