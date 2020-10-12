Former beauty queen Bianca Guidotti ties the knot amid pandemic

Newlyweds Bianca Guidotti and Greggy Santos. Screengrab from Instagram.com/bianca.guidotti

MANILA -- Bb. Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti could not hide her happiness as she revealed over the weekend that she just got married.

The former beauty queen went live on Instagram on Sunday as she shared scenes from her intimate wedding reception at home.

She also introduced her husband Greggy Santos, who is a member of the local band Kahel.

"We hope to celebrate with all of you when this is all over. Thank you, everyone, for joining me on this live," Guidotti said as Kahel can be heard performing in the background.

"This is everyone," she said, showing her small group of guests in the living room. "You know, because of the restrictions, kailangan talaga naming i-restict 'yung guests so we only have a few people over. I wish everyone was here."

Santos, for his part, told the viewers of his wife's livestream: "Thank you for joining us tonight. I'm really sorry we couldn't celebrate together, but we really wanted to celebrate with everyone. 'Pag safe na talaga."

Guidotti wore a dress by local designer Mara Chua, with the former beauty queen revealing that it was made in only two weeks.

She added that she did her own makeup, and their decorations for the reception were all "sariling sikap."

Sharing her experience of tying the knot amid the pandemic, Guidotti said: "Grabe with the quarantine, it's really a different way of getting married. The civil ceremony, it was so simple but the intimacy is... grabe talaga 'pag intimate wedding, guys."

"Of course, iba pa rin talaga 'pag big celebration and all of that. But ang intimate wedding, grabe din 'yung charm niya. Ako, I super appreciate it," she added, as she apologized for her barking dogs in the background.

When asked by one of her viewers if her co-hosts on the online show "Queentuhan" -- Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo -- were also present at the wedding, Guidotti replied: "Unfortunately the girls couldn't join me today because of the restrictions due to the pandemic. Pia has been traveling, Carla has elderly [at home]."

Watch scenes from the wedding reception of Guidotti and Santos below: