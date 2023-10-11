Sam Concepcion (left) and Gigi de Lana. The Miss Philippines/Facebook

MANILA -- Singers Sam Concepcion and Gigi de Lana are set to perform in the inaugural The Miss Philippines coronation night.

Concepcion, known for his hit songs "Diwata" and "Dalisay," will deliver the opening performance during the finals night of The Miss Philippines on October 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

De Lana, along with her band The Gigi Vibes, will sing a medley of hits as "halftime festival performers."

Also part of The Miss Philippines coronation night is Thai star Fourth Nattawat, with photo sessions available for fans.

The Miss Philippines is the sister pageant of Miss Universe Philippines, and was formed earlier this year. It will send the country's representatives to Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

The upcoming national competition will be hosted by beauty queens Rabiya Mateo, Bea Gomez, and Annabelle McDonnell, and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Andre Brouillette.